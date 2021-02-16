FIANNA FÁIL’S “evolving” position on Sinn Féin has quickly become a source of great consternation. Signs that Micheál Martin’s party may not provide a bulwark against Mary Lou McDonald’s ascent to power is set to test the loyalty of FF’s remaining supporters. Former Irish Times political editor Stephen Collins was in a downcast mood on... Read more »
MARTIN AND THE MOB
