NOW THAT the genie is officially out of the bottle, Micheál Martin’s dance around Sinn Féin is likely to be one if not the defining feature of the party he leaves behind in 2022. It is not a case of if Fianna Fáil are prepared to do business with Mary Lou McDonald, but a question... Read more »
MORE FF FLIP-FLOP
NOW THAT the genie is officially out of the bottle, Micheál Martin’s dance around Sinn Féin is likely to be one if not the defining feature of the party he leaves behind in 2022. It is not a case of if Fianna Fáil are prepared to do business with Mary Lou McDonald, but a question... Read more »