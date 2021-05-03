Behind the Scenes

FILM REVIEW: WILD MOUNTAIN THYME

Date: May 3, 2021 - Behind the Scenes

wild mountain thyme


SOMEWHERE IN Wild Mountain Thyme there is a workmanlike romcom buried beneath blarney that had an expiry date sometime in the early 20th century. It is not quite as bad as people probably think but of more concern maybe is the amount of money pumped into it by the hapless taxpayer. Occasionally, because otherwise you’d... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber