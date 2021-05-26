JAMES GEOGHEGAN’S NEW CLOTHES

Date: May 26, 2021 - Affairs

James-Geoghegan


IS FINE Gael’s golden boy in Dublin Bay South starting to feel nervous? Marking three years since the vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment this week, Labour Party candidate Ivana Bacik posted on social media her memories of “a monumental day for women’s rights.” The Government is required to review the legislation this year and... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber