LIMELIGHT-LOVING restaurateur Paul Treyvaud’s latest attempt at keeping the spotlight trained on himself comes with the announcement that he is now an ordained minister who can perform weddings. He plans to re-open his Kerry restaurant for indoor dining for wedding receptions, including back-dated ones, although his previous, much-publicised threat around opening before restrictions were lifted... Read more »
PAUL TREYVAUD’S EPIPHANY
LIMELIGHT-LOVING restaurateur Paul Treyvaud’s latest attempt at keeping the spotlight trained on himself comes with the announcement that he is now an ordained minister who can perform weddings. He plans to re-open his Kerry restaurant for indoor dining for wedding receptions, including back-dated ones, although his previous, much-publicised threat around opening before restrictions were lifted... Read more »