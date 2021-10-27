Behind the Scenes

BOOK REVIEW: THE YEAR OF CHAOS: NORTHERN IRELAND ON THE BRINK OF CIVIL WAR, 1971-72 (MALACHI O’DOHERTY)

Date: October 27, 2021 - Behind the Scenes

The Year of Chaos


THE BACK cover of this book is filled with gasps of admiration: “O’Doherty is a literary surgeon who uses his pen like a scalpel”; “Essential reading for anyone trying to make sense of a past frequently distorted by rival sectarian myths and attempts to rewrite history”; “A totally authentic account”. The three gaspers, in order,... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber