THE BACK cover of this book is filled with gasps of admiration: “O’Doherty is a literary surgeon who uses his pen like a scalpel”; “Essential reading for anyone trying to make sense of a past frequently distorted by rival sectarian myths and attempts to rewrite history”; “A totally authentic account”. The three gaspers, in order,... Read more »
BOOK REVIEW: THE YEAR OF CHAOS: NORTHERN IRELAND ON THE BRINK OF CIVIL WAR, 1971-72 (MALACHI O’DOHERTY)
THE BACK cover of this book is filled with gasps of admiration: “O’Doherty is a literary surgeon who uses his pen like a scalpel”; “Essential reading for anyone trying to make sense of a past frequently distorted by rival sectarian myths and attempts to rewrite history”; “A totally authentic account”. The three gaspers, in order,... Read more »