VIP PUBLISHING has been making much ado about the launch of its Power of Women and Stellar InstaStar Awards, but the real fanfare should be reserved for Michael O’Doherty’s glossy mag group finally reporting a profit. Having recorded an operating loss of over €¼m in 2019, the company made a profit of €96,000 in 2020,... Read more »
VIP’S RED INK REDUCTION AWARD
