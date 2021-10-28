FOLLOWING THE reshuffle at Sky that resulted in the unplugging of Sky One, The Deirdre O’Kane Show – a sort of poor man’s Live At The Apollo – has now surfaced on the brand new Sky Max. A Frankenstein’s Monster of reality programming and cheap US imports, the channel could probably more accurately be called Sky Landfill. Recorded at... Read more »
TV REVIEW: THE DEIRDRE O’KANE SHOW (SKY MAX)
FOLLOWING THE reshuffle at Sky that resulted in the unplugging of Sky One, The Deirdre O’Kane Show – a sort of poor man’s Live At The Apollo – has now surfaced on the brand new Sky Max. A Frankenstein’s Monster of reality programming and cheap US imports, the channel could probably more accurately be called Sky Landfill. Recorded at... Read more »