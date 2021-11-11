JACKIE LAVIN’S TURBULENCE

Date: November 11, 2021 - Affairs

Jacke Lavin


BUSINESSWOMAN JACKIE LAVIN and her son Gary Lavin (founder of the soft drinks company VitHit) will be hoping for a quieter new year, after both found themselves engaged in legal proceedings in recent months that generated column inches for thirsty hacks. The Circuit Civil Court heard allegations recently that Jackie swore and used abusive language... Read more »

