WHILE CONCERT promoter Pat Egan told the Irish Times that he both makes and loses “a few quid,” his profits suggest that the music industry has been pretty kind to him. And now that he has secured a venue for shows covering the “nostalgia market,” the impresario’s books may be singing an even sweeter tune.... Read more »
PAT EGAN’S FEW QUID
WHILE CONCERT promoter Pat Egan told the Irish Times that he both makes and loses “a few quid,” his profits suggest that the music industry has been pretty kind to him. And now that he has secured a venue for shows covering the “nostalgia market,” the impresario’s books may be singing an even sweeter tune.... Read more »