RUSSIAN POWER PLAY

Date: January 27, 2022 - Affairs

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin


GOLDHAWK will never fail to marvel at the arguments encountered each and every time conflict looms. Sometimes sophisticated, often absurd, war will always produce unrivalled creativity in its propaganda. The public are subject to unfamiliar faces from even more unfamiliar organisations spinning simple tales of heroes and villains. An interesting case this week on ‘Brainstorm’,... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber