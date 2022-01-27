GOLDHAWK will never fail to marvel at the arguments encountered each and every time conflict looms. Sometimes sophisticated, often absurd, war will always produce unrivalled creativity in its propaganda. The public are subject to unfamiliar faces from even more unfamiliar organisations spinning simple tales of heroes and villains. An interesting case this week on ‘Brainstorm’,... Read more »
RUSSIAN POWER PLAY
GOLDHAWK will never fail to marvel at the arguments encountered each and every time conflict looms. Sometimes sophisticated, often absurd, war will always produce unrivalled creativity in its propaganda. The public are subject to unfamiliar faces from even more unfamiliar organisations spinning simple tales of heroes and villains. An interesting case this week on ‘Brainstorm’,... Read more »