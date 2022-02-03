ALI RYAN’S RENAISSANCE

Date: February 3, 2022 - Affairs, Media

Ali Ryan

Ali Ryan


WITH THE red carpet brigade chomping at the bit to return to the Dublin ligging scene, Goldhawk’s favourite celeb-spotter Ali Ryan was first out of the traps with a date for the Gossies. While these awards heap kudos on influencers and Z-listers, a business award should go to Ryan herself now that she has finally... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber