SAMANTHA MUMBA’S BRILL NEW GIG

Date: February 4, 2022 - Affairs

Samantha Mumba


AHEAD OF unveiling his new pop act, pop music manager and all-round loudmouth Louis Walsh has called on local radio stations to support Irish acts. Given that Samantha Mumba accused him of contributing to the demise of her music career, Walsh probably shouldn’t rely on his former protegé to give the act a spin on... Read more »

