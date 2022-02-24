SEANAD AT 100

Date: February 24, 2022 - Craic & Codology

David Norris

David Norris


To celebrate its centenary, Goldhawk profiles some of Seanad Éireann’s most famous faces: David Norris The Joycean scholar made history in 1987 by becoming Ireland’s first openly cringeworthy politician. The outspoken senator is passionate about freedom of the press and journalists who will give him the time of day. Mary Robinson The environmental activist strenuously... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber