The housing minister, Darragh O’Brien, has reacted angrily to claims that the government failed to deliver any affordable housing in 2021. “This is typical populist rhetoric from the opposition parties. They seem to be completely forgetting the Newgrange-inspired pavilion currently representing Ireland at the Dubai Expo. “At a cost of barely over €9m, this represents excellent... Read more »
O’BRIEN DEFENDS AFFORDABLE HOUSING GOALS
