‘WE CAN WIN GAME’, INSISTS FARRELL

Date: March 10, 2022 - Craic & Codology

Dessie Farrell

Dessie Farrell


Ahead of Dublin’s crunch league tie against Tyrone this weekend, boss Dessie Farrell has unveiled a dramatic new plan for his team – which includes ambitious new plans to win a game this season. “I really feel it’s within our grasp,” said Farrell, whose charges have lost all four league games so far this year.... Read more »

