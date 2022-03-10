Ahead of Dublin’s crunch league tie against Tyrone this weekend, boss Dessie Farrell has unveiled a dramatic new plan for his team – which includes ambitious new plans to win a game this season. “I really feel it’s within our grasp,” said Farrell, whose charges have lost all four league games so far this year.... Read more »
‘WE CAN WIN GAME’, INSISTS FARRELL
