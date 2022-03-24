Ukrainian war refugees arriving in Ireland, having been given a warm welcome, after many of them vowed to do all in our power “to help the people of this most unfortunate country”. Many of the arrivals say their hearts were broken “to see such suffering” endured by their host families. “Day and night it’s an... Read more »
UKRAINIANS OFFER TO DO ‘WHATEVER WE CAN’ TO HELP IRISH
Ukrainian war refugees arriving in Ireland, having been given a warm welcome, after many of them vowed to do all in our power “to help the people of this most unfortunate country”. Many of the arrivals say their hearts were broken “to see such suffering” endured by their host families. “Day and night it’s an... Read more »