Whatever your position, the behaviour of Irish MSM, the groupthink & partisan reporting means that it is entirely unreliable. It is dead. Only @griptmedia reported. The data is circulating long enough to prove death. You live in a propaganda state, under mass psychosis.

Eddie Hobbs sharing some specifically selected data about Covid deaths, Twitter, 06/06/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Wonderful Diana Ross. Thank your Majesty We love you #PlatinumPartyatthePalace

Arlene Foster, Twitter, 04/06/22

HOT AIR

Under Sinn Fein, Ireland would no longer be at the heart of Europe but on the edge. Ireland would choose to be outside the room rather than at the table. That would be a profound change for the worse.

Leo Varadkar concludes a Twitter thread that began with advocating Ireland joining a European Defence group, Twitter, 03/06/22

HOT AIR

Not sure at the present exchange rate that Croatia (a country I spend a lot of time in) can compete in anything, productivity is too low, for Euro exchange rate, & is likely to experience recurring debt crises.

David McWilliams’ humble-brag, Twitter, 01/06/22

PLUGGED IN

Sweet potato Gainz!! “How do I lose weight and gain health?” Was a question we were continuously asked so we decided to develop our happy Shape Challenge which starts tonight.

The Happy Pear on the pseudo-scientific, er, ‘happy shape’, Instagram, 31/05/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

If carlsberg did weddings… they’d never do it as well as Bonnie and John.

Dave Fanning on Bonnie Ryan’s Italian nuptials, Twitter, 01/06/22

HOT AIR

Great news that @Postvox has changed the name of Passport Express to #PostPassport to better reflect the slower turnaround time associated with post applications. Thanks to @simoncoveney for engaging with me on this to get it changed! @FineGael

Emer Higgins on the big issues, Twitter, 25/05/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Well said, Taoiseach. So true. Sean Lemass, ahead of his time, saw its value. Jack Lynch then ran with it. Apparently Dev, from his publicly funded retirement home in the Park, disapproved. God help us!

Michael O’Regan on a speech Micheál Martin gave in Davos about Ireland’s EU membership, Twitter, 25/05/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

@jenoconnell⁩ has climbed inside my head to articulate what I’ve been thinking a lot recently, only she does it much better than I would.

Philip Boucher-Hayes, Twitter, 22/05/22

HOT AIR

Sat down this weekend with farming families… A great discussion. Can’t beat sitting down with people, listening and exchanging ideas and views. Have a good day. Simon #workingaway #meeting #listening #farming #goodtotalk

Simon Harris, Instagram, 22/05/22

HOT AIR

I believe in love, truth, safety, respect, kindness and compassion regardless of gender. I’m not a judge nor jury. Supporting one doesn’t always condemn another. Being cruel doesn’t help. Empathy and understanding does. I have no hate just hope. Have a peaceful night.

Imelda May’s sermon, Twitter, 22/05/22