GAYBO’S DAUGHTER Crona Byrne has been given much airtime over the past two years to broadcast her complaints over the travails faced by the childcare industry, describing at one point how she felt like a “punch bag” during the pandemic. Byrne is owner of Anacron Ltd, the company behind childcare facilities in Ballina, Tipperary, which,... Read more »
CRONA BYRNE’S COMPLAINTS
GAYBO’S DAUGHTER Crona Byrne has been given much airtime over the past two years to broadcast her complaints over the travails faced by the childcare industry, describing at one point how she felt like a “punch bag” during the pandemic. Byrne is owner of Anacron Ltd, the company behind childcare facilities in Ballina, Tipperary, which,... Read more »