MICHEÁL MARCHES ON

Date: June 9, 2022 - Affairs, Hush Hush

The confidence-and-supply deal reflected Micheál Martin’s lack of belief in his party’s ability to take on FG in a general election.

Micheál Martin


WHILE NATO is laden still with political risk, an EU defence pact and Irish participation is considered a done deal. In this domestic context, the former is now being used to sweeten the latter pill. The mature debate on Irish neutrality rumbles on, led by the most responsible and considerate political leaders. Micheál Martin says... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber