WHILE NATO is laden still with political risk, an EU defence pact and Irish participation is considered a done deal. In this domestic context, the former is now being used to sweeten the latter pill. The mature debate on Irish neutrality rumbles on, led by the most responsible and considerate political leaders. Micheál Martin says... Read more »
MICHEÁL MARCHES ON
WHILE NATO is laden still with political risk, an EU defence pact and Irish participation is considered a done deal. In this domestic context, the former is now being used to sweeten the latter pill. The mature debate on Irish neutrality rumbles on, led by the most responsible and considerate political leaders. Micheál Martin says... Read more »