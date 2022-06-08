AFFABLE CHEF Neven Maguire brought his brand of goodwill to the Phoenix Park last weekend, when he gave a cookery demonstration at gardening and food event Bloom. Speaking of goodwill, accounts show that the Maguire’s company Lucon Ltd made a loss of €209,000 in 2020, because the value of “goodwill” was amortised from €1,086,000 to... Read more »
NEVEN MAGUIRE’S GOODWILL
