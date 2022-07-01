1 minute to get through security in Knock/Ireland West Airport this morning. No Queues whatsoever. Thank You Ireland west. Best airport in the World ⁦@Irelandwest⁩ ⁦@radiomidwest⁩ ⁦@OceanFmIreland⁩ ⁦@shannonsidenews⁩ ⁦@Galwaybayfmnews

TD Frank Feighan playing to the gallery, Twitter, 04/07/22

HOT AIR

The Minister for Finance has no idea how to help you with the cost of living crisis, but, fear not, he’s fully in favour of drag queens telling stories to young children. I’m sure that will be sufficient to avoid a wipeout at the next election.

Eilis O’Hanlon on Paschal Donohoe’s criticism of the protests outside Tertulia Bookshop, Twitter, 03/07/22

HOT AIR

I was at a petrol/diesel station yesterday. Never saw such glum faces. Even the man buying two ice creams with his fuel looked unhappy. The weather was not helping. #costofliving

Michael O’Regan’s on the ground reporting, Twitter, 01/07/22

HOT AIR

Very glad to open the latest #SharedIsland Dialogue on identity. Today’s event is about hearing from the coming generation. We need to hear the views of young people who will play the greatest role in shaping our future.

Micheál Martin, Twitter, 28/06/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Ireland is apparently “over-barristered”. Some of us have been saying this for years.

Pat Leahy praises his prescience, Twitter, 01/07/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

A good friend is an honest friend; strong stuff from @LeoVaradkar tonight on The View.

Neale Richmond, Twitter, 30/06/22

HOT AIR

Wristbands are used to identify people to avail of the free catering and services within the hotel. It’s common practice by hotels around the world to have wristband systems to avail of different services provided for free.

Niall Boylan on proposals for asylum seekers living in hotels being forced to wear identity wristbands, Twitter, 27/06/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

On my way back from #DublinPride22, team from @dublinbusnews doing a brilliant job directing passengers and buses and keeping our city moving.

Paschal Donohoe, Twitter, 25/06/22

HOT AIR

‘A radical solution to a radical problem’ – The Green Party wants to increase dog fouling fines ten-fold to €1,500.

Patrick Costello’s call on Newstalk Breakfast, Twitter, 27/06/22

HOT AIR

If the German Greens can fire up filthy coal-fired power plants in recognition of the grave risks of energy shortages Europe faces next winter, the Irish Greens can surely accept that an LNG terminal is now an absolute imperative.

Business Post columnist Dan O’Brien, Twitter, 24/06/22

HOT AIR

It’s a Gouda day for Glanbia & Royal A-ware #cheese #glanbia

Leo Varadkar on Glanbia’s new plant after turning the sod, Instagram, 23/06/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Busy week – announced changes to student grants, set up a new helpdesk for Ukrainian students & researchers, visited @maynoothuni, gave a guest lecture… & visited @brayemmetsgaa for their fun day! Simon #busy #work #week #lotsdone #weekend #saturday

Simon Harris pats himself on the back, Instagram, 25/06/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Podcast time. Great chat with Ireland’s most impressive public intellectual, the very decent and very funny @fotoole – some wonderful mints from his saol in Eireann.

David McWilliams, Twitter, 23/06/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Bill Murray in Limerick doing more for Irish Tourism than humanly possible in a staged ad. Great craic thanks Bill

Eddie Hobbs, Twitter, 21/06/22

HOT AIR

Today, may my heart remain open, vulnerable and radiant. 💫 May my spirit be pure and childlike, curious about the constant gifts this day has in store. May my body vibrate with positivity & health, appreciation and vigour. I am a ripple, a fragment within the tapestry of life, separation is an illusion, today I flow in perfect harmony & alignment with life, with spirit, surrendered to the magic of it all!! Now, I lead with curiosity and leave love in my wake!

The Happy Pear, Instagram, 18/06/22

HOT AIR

All by himself, our 11 year old repurposed a pair of tracksuit bottoms into shorts for his 18 year old brother…and hemmed them with a sowing machine! #InAwe #ProudMummy #CircularEconomy

Pippa Hackett, Twitter, 19/06/22