Amid heightened anti-social behaviour in our cities and towns, we must ensure the visibility of Gardaí on the ground matches need. @FineGael has always been the party of law and order and we must listen and respond to people.

Regina Doherty, Twitter, 16/08/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Watch to see the “Master”at work @AlStewartOBE

Arlene Foster on the news that Alastair Stewart will compere the next hustings between Sunak and Truss, Twitter, 16/08/22

HOT AIR

Starting my day in #Monaghan this morning with a visit to Moffett Automated Storage’s new HQ in Clontibret with @HHumphreysFG. Will create 30 new jobs. Company keeps going from strength to strength. Very best of luck to team #FullEmployment

Leo Varadkar, Twitter, 17/08/22

HOT AIR

Evening! Just a quick word and a few updates – on #budget, a funding announcement tomorrow to invest in colleges, student accommodation and a new policy. Hope you’ve enjoyed the good weather. Have a good evening. Simon #sunday #evening #walk #update #chat #goodtotalk #education #news

Simon Harris, Instagram, 14/08/22

HOT AIR

🇮🇪 YFG attended Glasnevin Cemetery for the 100th annual @ColGrifSociety commemoration today. Our Vice-President @ShaneDolphin99 laid wreaths on the graves of President Griffith and General Collins. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha uaisle. #CollinsGriffith100

Young Fine Gael, Twitter, 14/08/22

HOT AIR

This FT piece got me thinking of Malthus…is he about to make a return after 200 years in the economic wilderness? Have a listen to latest podcast 👇

David McWilliams, Twitter, 12/08/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

I can’t begin to tell you how much I enjoyed this piece by @RositaBoland… am very jealous she got to see that thing happening.

Conor Pope on Rosita Boland’s piece about someone hitting the ’emergency stop’ lever on a train, Twitter, 11/08/22



HOT AIR

Ingenious strategy from Ten Hag. Show how dire situation is from the off. Send out pretty much same squad as inherited. Illustrates need for dramatic clearout and investment. Similar to Fergie losing 2-0 to Oxford first game. The future is bright. The future is Oranje.

Fionnan Sheahan’s inner optimist, Twitter, 08/08/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

A star in Dublin Rathdown!

Josepha Madigan’s excitement for Russell Crowe filming for a day in Marlay Park, Twitter, 08/08/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Reading my cornflakes earlier. @MichealMartinTD FF candidate in the next presidential election, having stood down as party leader before his term as Tanaiste ended.

Michael O’Regan, Twitter, 09/08/22

HOT AIR

Toddlers get the best hair (and skin, and eyelashes), and they simply don’t appreciate it

Rosanna Davison, Instagram, 04/08/22

HOT AIR

We had like 3 hot days in the middle of July and the country went insane talking about Climate Change morning to night. It’s basically rained non stop ever since and we’re happy again now. I swear we actually like the misery.

John McGuirk, Twitter, 01/08/22

HOT AIR

I’ve said it before, but I genuinely believe fighting back against “woke” politics on issues such as gender identity is bigger and more important than any Irish/British, nationalist/unionist, left/right divide. Pandering to this madness is what will really undo us all.

Eilis O’Hanlon, Twitter, 08/08/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

I have just delivered a national statement to the United Nations General Assembly on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. A proud moment as Ireland’s first woman Head of Delegation to an NPT Review Conference.

Hildegard Naughton blows her own trumpet, Twitter, 01/08/22

HOT AIR

In 2017 RTE carried McGuinness funeral live, but not that of David Trimble. WHY?

Fine Gael Councillor in Blackrock, Maurice Dockrell, Twitter, 01/08/22

HOT AIR

Climate protestors tackled after gluing themselves to painting in Italy. These idiots and climate cultists who glue themselves to priceless works of art, should be jailed for long periods and sent for psychological evaluation.

Niall Boylan, Twitter, 25/06/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Powerful stuff by @BowesChay. We need more like him.

Paddy Cosgrave, Twitter, 26/07/22