This #SecondhandSeptember, check out local charity shops. Fee G trousers €8, Oasis top €6, Kate Spade bag €10, Black leather shoes €10, Green pendant €1 😊 Good fun too! #CircularEconomy #SayNoToFastFashion

Pippa Hackett, Twitter, 04/09/22

HOT AIR

I remember that day sitting down to chat with #Gorbachev and thinking, I’m talking to a man who actually changed the world. Weird feeling. Imagine making the choices he made? Imagine the world now, had he not made them?

David McWilliams, Twitter, 31/08/22

HOT AIR

A little bit crazy (for me!), but I took to the stage at Electric Picnic @MiriamOCal excellently hosted an eclectic, interesting and sometimes off the wall debate in the Leviathan tent, with lots of panellists. And @mcculld photobombed me!

Thomas Byrne, Twitter, 04/09/22

HOT AIR

Great news for Irish theatre! #WalkingWithGhosts with #GabrielByrne takes on #Broadway 🙌 Congrats producer Anne Clarke and all the team This is a testament to the depth of Irish talent. Proudly supported by @DeptCulturelRL and @culture_ireland

Catherine Martin, Twitter, 30/08/22

HOT AIR

Delighted to be with Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD in #Clones #Monaghan to lay the foundation stone to mark commencement of construction on Phase2 of the Ulster Canal. The whole of Govt approach to this project demonstrates what can be achieved in our ambition for a #SharedIsland

Darragh O’Brien, Twitter, 30/08/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Superb and stunning comeback by Rory McIlroy to win another #FedExCup. A performance that will go down in golfing history.

Micheál Martin, Twitter, 28/08/22

HOT AIR

Grab your tickets to see ‘Michael Collins’ — Neil Jordan’s iconic 1996 film. This is your chance to see it on the big screen in an Omniplex cinema near you.

Fine Gael, Twitter, 27/08/22

HOT AIR

Nothing quite like the sea – I always find if stressed or in need of a few minutes to refresh, there is nothing better than a walk by the sea. We live in a very beautiful country.

Simon Harris, Twitter, 28/08/22

HOT AIR

On this historic week I reflect on the life and death of Michael Collins. Like Collins, @FineGael believes in Ireland’s future. We stand for the rule of law, believe in social justice and in creating equality of opportunity for all.

Frances Fitzgerald, Twitter, 23/08/22

HOT AIR

Extreme Greens have had their day, the world gets it but will reject zealots that spread Apocalypse Soon doom. Bolloxology that requires energy poverty and economic decline, envisaging a world built by hand. More honest to rebrand as Planet Before People when standing for office.

Eddie Hobbs, Twitter, 24/08/22

HOT AIR

You are the most permanent thing in your life. Choose you more often. This can start by saying no to invitations that dull your flame. This doesn’t make you selfish. Each of us has limited time and prioritising yourself and making choices that feed your spirit rather than saying yes because you think you should is a glorious act of self love. You are worth it!

The Happy Pear, Instagram, 22/08/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

On way home from Béal na Bláth Ceremony. Massive crowds. Exceptional speeches by @MichealMartinTD and @LeoVaradkar remind us of legacy of #MichaelCollins, what our State has achieved & what we must yet do. Great to meet so many @FineGael friends and colleagues on a special day.

Paschal Donohoe, Twitter, 21/08/22

HOT AIR

Delighted to be appointed Deputy Political Editor with the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and @Independent_ie It’s an absolute pleasure to work with the best in the business @Philip_Ryan @gataveckaite @SenanMolony @JohnDowning2 and all the @MediahuisIRL team

Hugh O’Connell’s self-promotion, Twitter, 19/08/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Thank you to national treasure @ImeldaOfficial & your sister Edel for making our tour guide Mark’s day. You’re welcome back anytime.

Little Museum of Dublin, Twitter, 17/08/22