Good to meet new ⁦@rte⁩ correspondent ⁦@SineadHus⁩ in ⁦@Tullamore_Court⁩. The Midlands is a vibrant & energetic area. Regional news & broad based reporting are vital aspects of public service broadcasting in Ireland.

Charlie Flanagan, Twitter, 05/10/22

HOT AIR

Delighted to attend the Bridge Forum event to pay tribute to Klaus Regling and his amazing work at the helm of the @ESM_Press. Also great to speak about the past, present & future of the € area with all former Eurogroup Presidents @JunckerEU @J_Dijsselbloem & @mariofcenteno

Paschal Donohoe, Twitter, 04/10/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

A real pleasure to meet my good friend Tommie Gorman at the launch of his new autobiography ‘Never Better – My Life in Our Time’.

Heather Humphreys, Twitter, 04/10/22

PLUGGED IN

The fascinating, DELIGHTFUL and all-round decent man Ian Rankin is coming to Dublin on Monday October 17th. (I’ll be interviewing him on stage at Easons O’Connells street) please come!

Marian Keyes, Twitter, 02/10/22

HOT AIR

Sinn Fén’s only solution to any problem is for them to be in government. No plans, no ideas, no proposals. Just Sinn Féin and that’s it.

Fine Gael, Twitter, 29/09/22

HOT AIR

A busy but productive week. Time to get ready for tomorrow and the beginning of a new week. Hope everyone’s enjoying their Sunday! #WeekInReview #SpecialEducationAndInclusion #Budget2023

Josepha Madigan, Twitter, 02/10/22

HOT AIR

Looking forward to meeting @fiannafailparty members this weekend at #80uAF @TheRDS. We can be proud of this week’s budget, it demonstrates the values of our party and our members, our progressive republican tradition, it has the Fianna Fáil finger print all over it.

Paul McAuliffe TD, Twitter, 30/09/22

HOT AIR

The Taoiseach’s on TikTok.

Micheál Martin, Twitter, 02/10/22

HOT AIR

@IrishRail turning a good service into an appalling one by consistent late arrival of 8.20 train ex Sallins. Not only is that train late but the connecting train at Hazelhatch doesn’t even wait. For me I am now late for budget meetings. Many others face many other disruptions.

James Lawless TD, Twitter, 27/09/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Great to see ⁦@PatKennyNT⁩ again in person! I’ll be up on ⁦@NewstalkFM⁩ shortly talking to Pat about #Budget2023

Leo Varadkar, Twitter, 28/09/22

HOT AIR

Yesterdays budget was about recognising that people are struggling & protecting people from the shocks being caused by cost of living spikes. The @sinnfeinireland criticism was written weeks ago, it’s the same old stuff. Opposition for opposition sake.

Darragh O’Brien, 28/09/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

#BadSisters @SharonHorgan Just got into watching this…I know I’m a bit slow on these things…but it is absolutely fantastic – completely hooked and love the Dublin-by-the-sea feel to it too.

David McWilliams, Twitter, 19/09/22

HOT AIR

Years ago we all thought people in sandwich boards predicting the end of the world with geographical hypothesis, were crazy. Nowadays the sandwich board is online & they are regarded as climate activists & have credibility in the eyes of many of the likeminded doomsdayers.

Niall Boylan, Twitter, 17/09/22

HOT AIR

Good to see @LeoVaradkar and other Fine Gael Oireachtas members resolutely opposing a more onerous inheritance tax burden. This measure would be particularly unfair to residents in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Fine Gael Councillor, John Kennedy, Twitter, 17/09/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Ireland’s leading public intellectual @fotoole is coming to San Francisco to speak on his @IrishTimes bestselling book We Don’t Know Ourselves, a personal vision of Irish history from 1958 to the present.

Consulate General of Ireland, San Francisco, Twitter – retweeted by Fintan O’Toole, 14/09/22