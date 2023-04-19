EURO 2028 TO LEAVE GRASSROOTS LEGACY

Date: April 19, 2023 - Craic & Codology

The Government has been talking up the grassroots legacy of the joint Euro 2028 bid by Ireland and the UK, with ministers saying it will provide them with a massive PR boost in their local constituencies. It is expected to have a major impact on future generations, as TDs look to pass on their seats... Read more »

