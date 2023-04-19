The Government has been talking up the grassroots legacy of the joint Euro 2028 bid by Ireland and the UK, with ministers saying it will provide them with a massive PR boost in their local constituencies. It is expected to have a major impact on future generations, as TDs look to pass on their seats... Read more »
EURO 2028 TO LEAVE GRASSROOTS LEGACY
The Government has been talking up the grassroots legacy of the joint Euro 2028 bid by Ireland and the UK, with ministers saying it will provide them with a massive PR boost in their local constituencies. It is expected to have a major impact on future generations, as TDs look to pass on their seats... Read more »