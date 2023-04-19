PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR THE 2023 GAA CHAMPIONSHIP

Date: April 19, 2023 - Craic & Codology

Grass

Grass


Donald Trump – New York This notorious player made history in his native New York when a huge crowd turned out in Manhattan to witness his shoddy defence. Could face further disciplinary action over the January 6th shemozzle in Washington DC. Rory McIlroy – Down (And Out? – Ed.) Not since the fall of the... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber