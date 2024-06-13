Dublin’s Summer Events Guide – Unforgettable Fun For Everyone

Dublin is home to wonderful cultural institutions, unrivalled parks, and exciting events, and Dublin City Council (DCC) is the driving force behind many of them. The council’s vision is for a dynamic city built around inclusive neighbourhoods, a strong economy, and a vibrant cultural life. Its calendar of events supports this by drawing people of all ages into the city to enjoy sports, music, exhibitions, and more. Over 33,000 book lovers attended last month’s International Literature Festival, while Dublin Castle hosted 33,000 football fans for the UEFA Fan Festival.

These events support the economy, showcase businesses, back Irish artists, and improve the lives of locals. DCC’s summer programme features something for everyone.

MUSIC

On the musical front, the Dublin City Council Hip Hop Showcase takes over Temple Bar’s Meeting House Square on June 23. Now in its second year, this vibrant celebration of Irish hip-hop culture is free, family-friendly, and highlights local talent. MusicTown 2024 takes place from July 19-21 with seven ticketed events encouraging artists from across genres to collaborate. On the weekend of August 24 & 25, crowds will enjoy live Irish music at the annual Smithfield Fleadh.

ART

The Hugh Lane Gallery’s family programme features Sunday Sketching, art workshops, and parent and baby tours. It also hosts Sundays at Noon, a series of free concerts featuring acts like Crash Ensemble and the National Concert Hall’s Gamelan Orchestra. The gallery’s Art and the Outdoors festival also returns on August 3 & 4. This event will see artist-led outdoor drawing, as well as street art, music, and poetry. At Temple Bar Square, The Revival Market takes place every Thursday until the end of August. Visitors will find vintage treasures, handmade pieces, and stunning artworks.

FAMILY FUN

On June 21-23, the entire household can enjoy the Stoneybatter Festival, which features walking trails, live music, local food, picnic areas, and a pop-up library. There’s free entertainment at Sandymount Green every Sunday until September and the east side of the green will be pedestrianised every weekend, paving the way for live music, games, and street theatre. Dublin City Council Funtropolis will also take place at Merrion Square Park on July 13 & 14 and again at Mountjoy Square Park on August 17 & 18. Expect a fun-packed programme of storytelling, theatre, music, and circus performances to ignite the imagination.

See Facebook, X, or Instagram for more.