The very best gardens intrigue and restore us, and so it is with June Blake’s Garden, which is a rare fusion of inspired design and painterly planting. Situated in the townland of Tinode in West Wicklow and spread over three rural acres, the garden wraps itself around a handsome Victorian farm-steward’s cottage and is surrounded by a huddle of austerely beautiful, granite-stone farm buildings – one of which is the Cow House, an award-winning, modern architectural conversion.

June has spent the last 10 years developing her renowned garden at Tinode as well as a number of outbuildings in the picturesque estate. Together with architect Michael Kelly and builder Radek Kazmierski, they have created four contemporary spaces for self-catering accommodation, along with ‘The Grinding House’ as an event space, faithfully respecting the materials and structures of the old farm buildings.

Events at June Blake’s Garden

Weekly Tour of the Garden:

Every Sunday during July & August at 2pm.

Journey’s and Reflections: July 20, 5.30-11pm.

20th July 2024, 5.30-11pm

An intimate and unique storytelling event, courtesy of the storytelling group Craicly Stories. This event will first welcome guests with a private tour of the garden, followed by drinks, leading to light supper and conversation. Tickets available via www.craiclystories.com.

Tinode, Blessington, Co Wicklow. W91EC90

Garden open Thursday to Sunday, 11am-5pm. April to September

www.juneblake.ie